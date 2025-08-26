OSU Football releases depth chart — with a lot of ‘ORs’

The Cowboys' depth chart for the opener against UT-Martin answers some, but not most, questions when it comes to who will start.

By: John Holcomb

The Cowboys take on UT-Martin to open the 2025 season on Thursday at Boone Pickens Stadium, and with all the new players on the roster, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a lot of positions on the depth chart don’t currently have a starter designated.

NO SURPRISE AT QUARTERBACK

The least surprising, based on all the preseason talk, is at quarterback. Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny will take the first snap against the Skyhawks, and it’s likely both will see action.

A BUNCH OF CAPABLE RUNNINGBACKS

The most crowded battle for a starting spot appears to be at runningback, where all five players are listed as potential starters. As one of our sports department members said, “That’s enough ‘ors’ (oars) to load up an Olympic rowing team.” They’re listed in numerical order on the chart, led by Kalib Hicks, the OU transfer who wears number one.

O-LINE STABILITY?

One group where the spots are almost locked down for the opener is the offensive line. Transfers Markell Samuel and Bob Schick hold down the left side, with Noah McKinney and Nuku Mafi on the right. The only “or” in the group is at the center, where Kasen Carpenter and Austin Kawecki are both listed.

DEFINITE DEFENDERS

Two returnees on the defensive line are listed as starters- Jaleel Johnson and Iman Oates- and Parker Robertson has locked down a starting safety spot after being pressed into action last season thanks to injuries. There are a lot of transfers who will figure in OSU’s success on that side of the ball, meaning yes, there will be a lot of “ors” in the water, so to speak.

