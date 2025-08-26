OSU Football releases depth chart — with a lot of ‘ORs’

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 4:53 pm
The Cowboys take on UT-Martin to open the 2025 season on Thursday at Boone Pickens Stadium, and with all the new players on the roster, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a lot of positions on the depth chart don’t currently have a starter designated.
The least surprising, based on all the preseason talk, is at quarterback. Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny will take the first snap against the Skyhawks, and it’s likely both will see action.
The most crowded battle for a starting spot appears to be at runningback, where all five players are listed as potential starters. As one of our sports department members said, “That’s enough ‘ors’ (oars) to load up an Olympic rowing team.” They’re listed in numerical order on the chart, led by Kalib Hicks, the OU transfer who wears number one.
One group where the spots are almost locked down for the opener is the offensive line. Transfers Markell Samuel and Bob Schick hold down the left side, with Noah McKinney and Nuku Mafi on the right. The only “or” in the group is at the center, where Kasen Carpenter and Austin Kawecki are both listed.
Two returnees on the defensive line are listed as starters- Jaleel Johnson and Iman Oates- and Parker Robertson has locked down a starting safety spot after being pressed into action last season thanks to injuries. There are a lot of transfers who will figure in OSU’s success on that side of the ball, meaning yes, there will be a lot of “ors” in the water, so to speak.
John Holcomb began his career at News On 6 in November 1995 and has held the position of sports director since September 1999. He anchors weeknight sportscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. He co-hosts the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz and anchors the Oklahoma Ford Friday Football Blitz. John is also a four-time Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year.
