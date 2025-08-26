Turnpike Troubadours, Cross Canadian Ragweed hint at Stillwater concert in 2026

Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed hinted at a possible 2026 Stillwater concert after performing for more than 40,000 fans at a sold-out show in Waco.

By: Brooke Cox

Two of Oklahoma’s biggest Red Dirt bands may be headed back to Stillwater.

Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed co-headlined a sold-out show Saturday at Baylor University in Waco, drawing more than 40,000 fans.

The bands shared a message on social media after the concert that read: “Thank you Texas. Just over 40,000 strong yesterday in Waco. Stillwater 👀.”

The post sparked speculation about an encore show in 2026 in Stillwater, the longtime home of Red Dirt music.

Stillwater’s Red Dirt Legacy

Stillwater has long been considered the birthplace of Red Dirt, a genre blending country, rock and folk influences. Cross Canadian Ragweed, Turnpike Troubadours and others have carried the sound far beyond Oklahoma, building national audiences while keeping deep ties to their roots.

The Boys from Oklahoma concerts in April drew thousands to Oklahoma State University and featured Hall of Fame inductions, tributes to wildfire victims and surprise collaborations. City leaders said earlier this year the series generated millions in economic impact for Stillwater.

SEE ALSO: What is Red Dirt music?

Turnpike And Ragweed’s Momentum

Both groups are in the middle of high-profile runs. Turnpike Troubadours released their "Price of Admission" album in April before their national tour.

Cross Canadian Ragweed reunited earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade, celebrating their induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and returning to venues like Cain’s Ballroom.

What Comes Next?

No official announcement has been made about a Stillwater date, but the hint has fans watching closely.

If confirmed, the 2026 event would continue Stillwater’s growing reputation as a hub for large-scale Red Dirt concerts — a movement that has become both a cultural and economic force in Oklahoma.

