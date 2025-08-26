Families begin moving into Tulsa Housing Authority’s Phoenix at 36 North community

The Tulsa Housing Authority has opened The Phoenix at 36 North, a new mixed-income housing community that marks the first phase of a seven-part redevelopment project in Tulsa.

By: Ethan Wright

The Tulsa Housing Authority is celebrating the opening of its newest development, The Phoenix at 36 North.

The project marks the first step in a multi-year effort to bring more housing and retail to the area. Residents are already beginning to move in as officials host a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday morning.

About the Project

The Phoenix at 36 North is a mixed-income community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments. Future phases of the project will add three-bedroom units, townhomes and single-family homes, creating a variety of housing options for Tulsa families.

This development is the first of seven phases that will ultimately reshape the area. The long-term plan includes retail spaces, with the first phase housing a location for The Grocery Box, an onsite grocery store. Additional retail is planned for later phases.

Funding and Community Input

The redevelopment was made possible through a $50 million Choice Neighborhood Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing leaders say community involvement played a critical role in shaping the project.

“We knew that if we were going to establish ourselves in this area that the community had to buy in from the jump, and so we were very thoughtful and intentional in engaging community,” said Ginny Hensley with the Tulsa Housing Authority. “What’s exciting is a lot of what you’ll see throughout these seven phases are things that this community asked for, and so to be able to give them those things is really a full circle moment for us.”

Looking Ahead

Officials say Tuesday’s opening is just the beginning of the redevelopment. While units are still available at The Phoenix at 36 North, additional housing and retail projects are expected to follow in the coming years.

For more information or to apply for an apartment, visit 36nTulsa.com.