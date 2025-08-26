Tulsa event aims to connect business leaders through networking

Tulsa’s Business Connectors hosts a networking and gaming event Thursday, September 18, at the Stokely Event Center to connect local business leaders.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 7:58 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa business leaders are invited to a night of networking and entertainment Thursday, September 18, at the Stokely Event Center. The event, hosted by Craig Lightfoot, founder of Business Connectors, will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Launch Event Party combines professional connections with entertainment, featuring casino-style gaming provided by Casino Nights of Tulsa, Stokely Event Center Games, and a one-drink-free bar.

Organizers say the event offers attendees a chance to meet new contacts, reconnect with familiar faces, and enjoy a lively evening. You can register for the event HERE.
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025