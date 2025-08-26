Tulsa event aims to connect business leaders through networking

Tulsa’s Business Connectors hosts a networking and gaming event Thursday, September 18, at the Stokely Event Center to connect local business leaders.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa business leaders are invited to a night of networking and entertainment Thursday, September 18, at the Stokely Event Center. The event, hosted by Craig Lightfoot, founder of Business Connectors, will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Launch Event Party combines professional connections with entertainment, featuring casino-style gaming provided by Casino Nights of Tulsa, Stokely Event Center Games, and a one-drink-free bar.

Organizers say the event offers attendees a chance to meet new contacts, reconnect with familiar faces, and enjoy a lively evening. You can register for the event HERE.