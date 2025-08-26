Oklahoma's Battle Buddies program pairs veterans with trained rescue dogs

Oklahoma GSR’s Battle Buddies program pairs veterans with trained rescue shepherds, providing lifelong training and support at no cost to participants.

By: Brooke Cox

A Tulsa-based program is connecting veterans with trained rescue shepherds through Oklahoma GSR’s Battle Buddies initiative, offering companionship and service dog potential at no cost to participants.

Program Overview

Battle Buddies evaluates rescue shepherds and pairs them with veterans who apply through the Oklahoma GSR website. Once approved, veterans choose a dog, participate in a one-week bonding period at home, and then begin a two-week in-home board-and-train program with JPK9 Oklahoma in Tulsa or High Caliber Canine in Oklahoma City.

After training, veterans maintain the dog’s skills through weekly group classes, attending at least six sessions during the first year.

Classes are held Sundays at 1 p.m. in Tulsa and Saturdays at 10 a.m. in Oklahoma City, with locations rotating.

Program Changes and Benefits

The program recently transitioned to in-home board-and-train sessions to better prepare dogs for daily life with their veteran owners. Lifelong access to group classes and private lessons ensures ongoing skill development, including urban public access and scenario-specific tasks.

The program remains affordable, with an increase of $350 per dog compared to similar initiatives. The updated program also features a new name and logo to emphasize the dogs’ roles as trained family members rather than typical rescue animals.

Its Impact

Since its inception, Battle Buddies has placed 15 dogs with veterans. Currently, one dog, Zheger, remains available for adoption.

Officials continue to evaluate incoming rescue dogs and post eligible candidates online and through social media.

Eligibility and Application

Veterans must demonstrate responsible animal ownership, have the physical ability to care for a dog or a caretaker, and own or have permission to house a shepherd. Applications can be submitted at Oklahoma GSR Battle Buddies.

Community Support

The program relies on community support, corporate sponsorships, and monthly donors to provide trained rescue dogs to veterans. Donations can be made at Oklahoma GSR, with donors encouraged to specify support for Battle Buddies.

Follow along on social media at JPK9Oklahoma or High Caliber Canine LLC.

You can also contact them via email at battlebuddies@oklahomagsr.org and OklahomaGSR@gmail.com.