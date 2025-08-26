Walk To End Alzheimer's Coming To Tulsa

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 9:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

News On 6 is honored to be the media partner for the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 20th at Dream Keepers Park in Tulsa (1875 S. Boulder Park Dr). 

We hope you will join News On 6's Tess Maune and the hundreds of others in attendance to raise awareness and fight against the disease that impacts so many families. 

For more information on how to register or donate, please visit tulsawalk.org
