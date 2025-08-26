Tulsa man charged after 16-year-old accuses him of sexual assault, police say

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 10:18 am
A Tulsa man is charged with rape by instrumentation after police say a 16-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her in May.
The victim told police she was at a friend’s apartment on May 23, 2025, when the father, Ronald Jones, came home after the friend had gone to work.
The girl reported Jones kissed and groped her before sexually assaulting her, despite her telling him to stop multiple times.
Investigators said the teen later texted Jones to confront him about what happened. Jones allegedly replied that he had eaten nine THC gummies and didn’t remember anything.
Tulsa Police said that in an interview, Jones denied kissing or any sexual contact. When served with a DNA warrant, Jones claimed the teen had kissed him and that he walked away, saying nothing else happened.
