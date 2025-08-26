Tulsa man charged after 16-year-old accuses him of sexual assault, police say

Authorities say Ronald Jones denied the allegations but admitted to being under the influence of THC gummies.

By: Lori Fullbright, News On 6

A Tulsa man is charged with rape by instrumentation after police say a 16-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her in May.

Allegations against Ronald Jones

The victim told police she was at a friend’s apartment on May 23, 2025, when the father, Ronald Jones, came home after the friend had gone to work.

The girl reported Jones kissed and groped her before sexually assaulting her, despite her telling him to stop multiple times.

Teen confronted suspect by text

Investigators said the teen later texted Jones to confront him about what happened. Jones allegedly replied that he had eaten nine THC gummies and didn’t remember anything.

Jones denies allegations

Tulsa Police said that in an interview, Jones denied kissing or any sexual contact. When served with a DNA warrant, Jones claimed the teen had kissed him and that he walked away, saying nothing else happened.