National Wellness Month: The health tests you need in your 40s, 50s and beyond

Dr. Stacy Chronister with OSU Medicine outlined the most important health screenings adults should get by decade as part of National Wellness Month.

By: Brooke Cox

August is National Wellness Month, a reminder for adults to prioritize preventive health screenings to detect diseases early.

Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, outlined essential screenings for each decade of life.

Screenings in Your 40s

At age 40, adults should begin routine screenings for diabetes, heart disease, and cholesterol. Mammograms typically start at this age, with Pap smears continuing every three to five years. Colonoscopies now begin at 45, a shift from the previous recommendation of age 50.

"We don't just want to treat you when you're sick. We want to keep you healthy," Chronister said. "We want to prevent you from getting sick. Some of these things can be caught very early."

50s: Expanding Preventive Care

For adults in their 50s, continued monitoring of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension is critical. Lung cancer screenings via low-dose CT scans are recommended for long-term smokers, helping detect small lesions that X-rays might miss.

Colonoscopies remain an important preventive measure, removing small growths before they develop into cancer.

60s and Beyond: Maintaining Long-Term Health

Screenings in the 60s focus on preventing serious outcomes from common age-related conditions. Bone density exams, fall prevention assessments, and vaccinations for pneumonia, shingles, pertussis, and RSV become increasingly important. Regular hearing and vision checks help maintain quality of life as senses gradually decline.

"There's other things like our hearing and our vision that start to decline at that time," Chronister said. "It happens so slowly that we don't really notice it."

Adults 75 and older are encouraged to continue preventive care, including discussions with their physician about exercise, nutrition, and weight management. Each adult is entitled to a free yearly preventive health appointment to review these aspects.