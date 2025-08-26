Tulsa Wave Park remains closed after teen's drowning

Tulsa Wave Park is temporarily closed as city agencies investigate the drowning of 16-year-old Jawaun Jordan at Zink Lake.

By: Brooke Cox

The Tulsa Wave Park remains temporarily closed as city agencies continue investigating the drowning of 16-year-old Jawaun Jordan earlier this month.

In a statement, Tulsa Wave Park said the closure is part of a coordinated investigation.

"While the park remains temporarily closed, this decision is part of a coordinated and thorough investigation into the tragic drowning incident that occurred on-site," the statement read. "Multiple city agencies are actively working together to understand the circumstances surrounding this event. … Out of respect for the investigation and to ensure the highest standards of safety moving forward, the wave park will remain closed to the public until the review is complete."

Jordan’s family remembered him as a beloved son, brother and athlete. They said they want his death to serve as a reminder of the importance of water safety.

The park has not announced a timeline for reopening, but said it will provide updates as the investigation continues.