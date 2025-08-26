Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb Previews 2025 Season Opener vs Abilene Christian

Ahead of his first game week at TU, Tre Lamb emphasized culture, clean football, and the importance of first impressions in 2025.

By: News On 6

Tre Lamb opened by noting the buzz around Tulsa’s campus with the first day of classes, tying that energy to the anticipation of the season opener. He highlighted significant facility upgrades, including the first major renovations to the Mike Case Center since 2007 and new turf at Chapman Stadium. Lamb believes these improvements place TU among the top programs in the conference when it comes to facilities.

Team Captains Announced

Lamb revealed the 2025 team captains, a mix of coach and player selections. His pick was safety Chris Thompson, who remains sidelined with injury but has continued to lead off the field. The team voted for linebacker Ray Coney, defensive lineman Tai Newhouse, quarterback Kirk Francis, and running back Sevion Morrison. Lamb stressed the honor of being chosen by teammates, calling it one of the most meaningful recognitions in football.

Setting the Tone With First Impressions

The head coach labeled this “First Impression Week,” saying his team has just one chance to show the identity of Tulsa football in 2025. For Lamb, that identity needs to be clear: play fast, play hard, play smart, and stay organized. He has challenged his coaches not to overcomplicate the plan but instead allow players to execute at a high level.

Lessons From Week Zero

After watching nine Week Zero games, Lamb pointed to sloppy play across the country with high turnover and penalty totals. He has challenged his team to avoid those same mistakes by keeping things simple, disciplined, and clean on Saturday.

Scouting Abilene Christian

Lamb praised Abilene Christian and head coach Keith Patterson, calling him a strong leader and defensive mind. He noted the Wildcats’ defense returns multiple standout players who he believes could start anywhere in the AAC, including linebacker No. 1, edge rushers No. 8 and 90, and versatile cornerback No. 2. On offense, with Graham Harrell taking over as coordinator, Lamb said TU must be ready for multiple looks, especially with playmakers like Ole Miss transfer JJ Henry at receiver and a 6’7” Texas Tech transfer at tight end.

Offensive Philosophy

The message from Lamb is clear: don’t overdo it. He said he wants to “shrink the menu” and avoid carrying too many plays into game day, citing the value of running what works over trying to reinvent the wheel. Against Abilene Christian’s aggressive defense, Tulsa will rely on tempo, motion, and shifts to keep the advantage.

Running Back Rotation

Tulsa will use a committee approach in the backfield. Don Richardson provides the power, Sevion Morrison brings versatility, and BP is the playmaker in space. AjayAllen and freshman Kelvin Washington are also in the mix, with Washington earning praise for his camp performance. Lamb doesn’t want any back overloaded with carries, preferring to keep everyone fresh through the season.

Building Culture & Chemistry

Lamb spent time discussing the importance of staff chemistry and culture. The young coaching staff has bonded through retreats, family dinners, and time spent outside the office. Lamb emphasized balance, even telling assistants not to arrive before 9 a.m. during the first week of school so they could be present for their families.





Concerns For the Opener

When it comes to Week One, Lamb’s biggest worries are sloppy mistakes and letting emotions get in the way. He referenced turnovers, penalties, and miscues from other openers and said his team must stay disciplined. He is confident Tulsa will be competitive but admitted the challenge is whether this young roster can finish tight games in the fourth quarter.

Injury Updates

Lamb said the Golden Hurricane are relatively healthy heading into the opener. Chris Thompson is still out but recovering, while receiver Zion Steptoe is questionable with a broken hand. Both players are expected to contribute later in the year.