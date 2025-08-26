Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement, share photos online

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.

By: News On 6, News 9

The post included the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” along with five photos showing Kelce proposing, the ring, and the couple holding hands and hugging.

A wedding date has not yet been announced.

Just weeks ago, Swift joined Kelce and his brother, Jason, on their New Heights podcast, where she revealed her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Kelce and the Chiefs open the NFL season next month against the Chargers.