Oklahoma's only draft horse pulling competition set for Stillwater

Oklahoma’s only draft horse pulling competition will take place Thursday at the Payne County Fairgrounds in Stillwater, featuring teams from across the country competing in a free, family-friendly event.

By: Tess Maune

The state’s only draft horse pulling competition is taking place Thursday, Aug. 28, at the Payne County Fairgrounds in Stillwater.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Payne County Free Fair and begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

How The Competition Works

Draft horse pulls feature teams of two horses hitched to a weighted sled. The teams must drag the sled 20 feet, and additional weight is added with each round. The contest continues until the horses can no longer pull the load.

Depending on the class, the teams may pull weights up to four or five times their body weight, sometimes exceeding 12,000 pounds. Each team also includes a driver and two assistants to hitch the horses to the sled.

The Horses

Most of the competing horses are Belgian draft horses, though a few Percherons will also participate. These breeds were historically used for farm work before tractors became common.

Training requires extensive conditioning, including daily exercise, pulling sleds over several miles and strength-building workouts in arenas.

The Competition Field

This year’s event is expected to draw about a dozen teams from across the country, including competitors from Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin and Minnesota, along with six teams from Oklahoma.

Family Event

Spectators can meet the competitors, see the horses up close and ask questions about the sport. The event is designed to be family-friendly, offering an opportunity to watch one of the strongest demonstrations of teamwork between horses and handlers.