Back to prison: Judge sends serial armed robber back to prison for violating probation by failing drug tests

A Tulsa judge sends a serial robber back to prison for 13 years, months after that same judge let him out on probation.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Judge Sharon Holmes first sentenced Trevion Richardson to 15 years in prison doing five armed robberies, but two years later, Judge Holmes decided to end Richardson's prison term and put him into the ARISE counseling program in February of 2025.

Then, he violated his probation by failing eight drug tests. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office then asked the judge to revoke Richardson's probation, and she did.

News On 6 was in the courtroom Tuesday as Richardson begged Judge Holmes to give him yet another chance. Holmes was happy and told Richardson, "I took a chance on you. You think is a game, but I'm not playing."

Prosecutors said Richardson basically got a get out of jail free card by getting probation, then spat in the judge's face.

Richardson's 2022 Robbery Cases

Richardson is now headed back to prison to finish the rest of his 15-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2023 to five armed robberies.

In 2022, Richardson robbed employees of the same grocery store three times and the same gas station twice, all within two weeks.

Richardson also went to a Tulsa library, where he had been banned, pulled a gun on the security guard and threatened to kill him.

DA objects Richardson being let out on probation

The Tulsa County DA's Office strongly objected to Judge Holmes letting Richardson out of prison early, but he was let out in February of this year and put on probation and put into the ARISE program.

While on probation, Richardson tested positive for marijuana eight times, got kicked out of a sober living facility, and didn't show up for mandatory drug tests 18 times.

"When you committed those crimes and blamed it on your drug use, then that's one reason these violations are as concerning to us as they are. It's not like you said you did it for other reasons. You said this was caused by your drug use, and you continued to use drugs when you were given a second chance," said assistant Tulsa County DA Luke Thomson.

Richardson's plea for another chance

Richardson's attorney and a representative of the ARISE program argued Richardson has had a rough life and has an addiction that he's trying to fix. They said he doesn't need to go back to prison; he needs rehab.

Richardson begged the judge, in court, to give him another chance and repeatedly promised he was going to change this time.

The judge wasn't having it and said she's given him chance after chance and is tired of hearing the same excuses.

"If you are not going to abide the rules of what you are told to do, especially when you are given a second chance to get out of prison, then the only place you need to be is sent back," said Thompson. "He's very dangerous and that's evidence by all the crimes he committed."

The judge ended her remarks by saying to Richardson, "Maybe you'll take it a little more serious this time."

We asked Richardson's attorney for comment after the decision, but he declined.

Richardson will now have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.