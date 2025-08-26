OU football: Key players, storylines as Brent Venables previews season opener

With game week finally here, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said the Sooners are entering the season confident, competitive, and ready to prove themselves.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

John Mateer takes over at quarterback

Venables said he has full confidence in new starting quarterback, John Mateer, a transfer from Washington State.

“He cares about his opportunity," Venables said. "And he's got all the right guts and the toughness and the instincts."

Mateer will make his OU debut Saturday, and Venables praised his instincts and leadership.

More on Mateer from Venables:

"I haven't thought about it other than I'm very confident in who he is. And maybe that is because I studied a lot of game tape of Washington State, lots, two years worth. And certainly he was on there a lot. So I felt like I knew him before he got here. What he's about, his makeup. his instincts, his skill, his capacity. And if anything, since he's been here, he's just such a likable guy. And when it comes to football piece, you love having guys that you know you can count on, that they're not gonna flinch. You're gonna show up with the right mindset every day. He's gonna lay it on the line, cares about his teammates, cares about his coaches. He cares about his opportunity. And he's just got all the right guts and the toughness and the instincts. When he's had a few moments here and since he's been here and even watching him at Washington State when he's had some moments where he's had some adversity, he's always responded. And so I wouldn't expect anything different than the things that I just said."

Offensive line looks stronger

The Sooners’ offensive line is anchored by returning starter Febechi Nwaiwu (6-4, 326-pound R-Sr.), who Venables said has reshaped his body and become more consistent.

“He’s a lot more aggressive, much less timid, and much more sure of himself," Venables said. "More physical, more sure of himself, and more consistent."

The Sooners’ line has been a focus in camp, with Venables emphasizing that the group’s development will be critical to Mateer’s success and the overall balance of the offense.

>>> OU football depth chart takeaways: Kanak at Tight End, Ott Third at RB, and offensive line battles

Rising names on defense

Venables spotlighted several defensive players expected to make an impact.

Jacobe Johnson (CB): More confident and physical in coverage, also a top contributor on special teams. Kobie McKinzie (LB): Once overwhelmed as a freshman, now one of the most consistent defensive leaders.

“This group has been really competitive and confident,” Venables said. “I’m really excited about watching them come together.”

One to watch: Courtland Guillory (6-0, 183-pound Fr.) With other stars like Eli Bowen and Kendall Dolby out due to injury, the freshman stepped up and won the starting job ahead of Saturday's season opener.

More on Guillory from Venables:

"He's just ultra aggressive, very confident, but humble. He has great self-awareness, so he knows where he may lack, but he's willing to attack it every day. He's super coachable, high energy. He's got a lot of passion to him. He's detailed. He's really learned from Eli and how to show up every day in the meeting room, take notes, be on the edge of your chair, show up prepared, show up alert and take all the knowledge that you can. And then he is one of the few young players that take everything you learn in the meeting room in a walkthrough and he applies it. Not perfect. I don't want to paint him as the Thorpe Award winner right now, but he has a unique ability to apply it immediately."

﻿

Sooners ready for opener

Venables said he is encouraged by the leadership in the locker room and the “buzz and excitement” around the program heading into game week.

He also noted the importance of development and stability, saying OU’s culture is built on long-term growth.

“Your best players should be playing their best ball at the end, not the beginning of their careers,” Venables said.

The Sooners open their season Saturday at home, marking Venables’ third year leading the program.

Final statement from Venables

Q: What are some specific things that you want to establish this season as the on-field identity of OU football as you try to build something this season and beyond?

"Yeah, again, tough and physical, blue collar, explosive on offense. I want a team that runs the ball well in a good physical way, lots of different ways, create explosive plays, make the competitive plays. with our playmakers and then get on defense, man, something that you can count on. Create field position, stop the run, terrorize the quarterback on third downs, dominate third downs. And play with passion, energy, physicality, and relentless effort. And so all three phases of the game should be game changers. Special teams, when we make our kicks, play the field position game very well. And have our guys completely bought into the effort, the details, and the tenacity that it takes to play great special teams as well."