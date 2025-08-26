Want to play tackle football? Oklahoma women's team prepares for tryouts

A women's tackle football team in Tulsa is getting ready to hold open tryouts. Oklahoma Rage is coming off its best season in the team's history and is looking to add more players to its roster.

By: Alyssa Miller

Oklahoma Rage is recruiting new players to join its women's tackle football team in Tulsa.

The team is heading into its fourth season with about 30 players, but wants more to join.

"This team is a family," said wide receiver and defensive back coach Jason Webb. "It is a family in all sense of the word, and if you are looking for that, if you are looking for your sense of belonging, sense of community, please come out. This is a fun sport."

Open Tryout Information

Saturday, August 30 9-10:30 a.m. Charles Page High School Track at 308 E 10th St., Sand Springs, OK No experience needed Must be 18 years old (17 with parent consent) Bring water, tennis shoes or cleats, and football gloves if you have them

Team Success

Oklahoma Rage ended last season with an 8-1 record and its first-ever trip to the D3 Women's Football Alliance National Championship.

Webb said their goal now is to win the title.

"We got to the national championship this past season, fell a little short, had a rough time dealing with different injuries throughout the season, but there is nothing that we cannot come back from," he added.

To learn more about the team, visit their Facebook page.