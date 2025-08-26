Construction finishes on hundreds of new apartments in Tulsa

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 5:37 pm
Construction is finished on hundreds of new apartments at a housing project located at 36th Street North and Peoria. The Tulsa Housing Authority says even more apartments are coming to the area, replacing the old Comanche Park Apartments.
The opening of Phoenix 36N has been seven years in the making for the Tulsa Housing Authority. Leaders were intentional about this project happening in north Tulsa.
"Over the years, we worked and we worked and then we were fortunate enough to get an award from HUD for $50 million to really, truly transform this community," said Aaron Darden, president of THA.
Getting more affordable housing has been a goal for years. The Phoenix 36N complex will nearly double the number of apartments.
The complex will accept housing vouchers. THA says former residents of Comanche Park apartments will get first access to the new apartments.
Duewan Triplett is one of those former residents who plan to move into one of the new spaces.
"To see the possibilities of what you can bring in and do with your house and how to make sure you are comfortable is so much better," he said.
Among the amenities of the new complex is a grocery store located inside the building. More information and applications can be found here.
