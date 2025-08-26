Construction finishes on hundreds of new apartments in Tulsa

Construction is finished on hundreds of new apartments at 36th Street North and Peoria. Even more apartments are coming as part of the Tulsa Housing Authority's efforts to increase affordable housing.

By: Cal Day

Construction is finished on hundreds of new apartments at a housing project located at 36th Street North and Peoria. The Tulsa Housing Authority says even more apartments are coming to the area, replacing the old Comanche Park Apartments.

Tulsa Housing Authority hopes the addition helps a big problem

The opening of Phoenix 36N has been seven years in the making for the Tulsa Housing Authority. Leaders were intentional about this project happening in north Tulsa.

"Over the years, we worked and we worked and then we were fortunate enough to get an award from HUD for $50 million to really, truly transform this community," said Aaron Darden, president of THA.

Getting more affordable housing has been a goal for years. The Phoenix 36N complex will nearly double the number of apartments.

Former Comanche Park residents get first dibs

The complex will accept housing vouchers. THA says former residents of Comanche Park apartments will get first access to the new apartments.

Duewan Triplett is one of those former residents who plan to move into one of the new spaces.

"To see the possibilities of what you can bring in and do with your house and how to make sure you are comfortable is so much better," he said.

Applications for other residents online

Among the amenities of the new complex is a grocery store located inside the building. More information and applications can be found here.