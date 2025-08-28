Dallas developer cites Jenks Schools in decision to build Tulsa retail and apartment project

A new destination shopping development, with 650 apartments, is planned for the South Tulsa site near River Spirit Casino.

By: Emory Bryan

-

A Dallas land developer plans to invest $400 million into a South Tulsa shopping and apartment project, near the River Spirit Casino. The 37-acre site is currently empty and was formerly the Southern Villa trailer park.

David Neher, of Rainier Development Company, is working with the Muscogee Creek Nation to develop the site that stretches down to Joe Creek and Lewis Avenue on the east side. Neher said the project would have around 650 apartment units, with half of them two bedrooms, but some single and three-bedroom designs. He said because of the appeal of Jenks Public Schools and high incomes in South Tulsa, he was confident the project would be successful.

Many of the apartments would be in buildings above the planned 300,000 square feet of retail space.

The project has received preliminary approval for a tax increment district, which directs some sales and property taxes generated by a project into public improvements needed to support it.

City Councilor Anthony Archie said the plans would include some realignment of Lewis Avenue near Riverside to eliminate a sharp turn, and some other road improvements would be needed for the project.

Neher compared the shopping design to Utica Square, with luxury apartments above.

"I think you'll find another urban scale destination not unlike Utica Square, something for the people of South Tulsa to really enjoy. You're going to see some of the best food and beverage, not just in the market, but in Oklahoma, as well as high-street retailers and the most exciting residential options in Tulsa and beyond," he said.

