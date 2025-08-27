REPORT: Hejny to start as quarterback for OSU

Sources tell ESPN that TCU transfer Hauss Hejny will start at quarterback for OSU in the season opener.

By: John Holcomb

It may not be decided for the entire season, but we can confirm that, according to ESPN’s Chris Low, OSU will start Hauss Hejny at quarterback Thursday night against UT-Martin. Low cites sources in the report, and says both Hejny and fellow redshirt freshman Zane Flores could play in the opener. The two have been in a tight race for the starting spot throughout preseason practices.

Hejny transferred to OSU from TCU, where he was coached in part by Doug Meacham, who is the new offensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Neither Hejny nor Flores has attempted a pass in a college game. Flores is entering his third season at OSU.

Head coach Mike Gundy has been tight-lipped about the race, other than to say both players have been competing well.