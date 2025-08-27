State leaders push to make 'designer Xanax' illegal in Oklahoma and across the country

A drug known as "designer Xanax" has been a problem in Oklahoma in recent years. It's normally mixed in with other drugs, and if someone overdoses, Narcan doesn't work.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A drug known as "designer Xanax" has been a problem in Oklahoma in recent years.

Now there's a push to make it illegal.

It's normally mixed in with other drugs, and if someone overdoses, Narcan doesn't work.

What is Bromazolam?

It's one of dozens of variations of black market Xanax.

"That's just a fancy way to say that it's a black market made drug that may have the same effect as the legitimate Xanax or Valium, but this has not been approved for medical use and has no medical value," said Mark Woodward, OBN.

What has Bromazolam been found in?

It's found in fentanyl, meth, heroin, cocaine, and other drugs.

How many people have died with Bromazolam in their system?

OBN has seen 15 overdose deaths in Oklahoma in 2025 with Bromazolam in their system.

OBN says out of more than 1,200 people who died from overdoses last year, 12 cases involved designer Xanax.

"It's not uncommon to find fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine that have some type of sedative drug in it, whether it's Bromazolam or one of the other nine drugs that we've chemical combinations that we've seen that are basically analogs of black market Xanax," said Woodward.

Why do people use Bromazolam?

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says one reason people use designer Xanax is to help with withdrawal symptoms.

"These criminals are adding other things to the drug to not only help so they get the opioid fix, but then they're also getting something to ease the painful withdrawals," Woodward said.

What do first responders do when Narcan doesn't work?

LT. Anthony First, TPD, said, "If they're in full cardiac arrest, of course, officers will start CPR; they're not breathing, or they're breathing, it may be three or four times a minute, which is not enough to support life, officers will start self-reporting with ventilations, with artificial ventilations."

Why officers want you to call for help

Lt. Anthony First says that at the point of overdose, the only thing police care about is helping someone, so if you're around someone who overdoses, just call 911.

"Please don't fear the law. We are not going to take action against you. Please call for help. We would rather have that life saved, and rather save that life 100 times over until we can get that person clean than not do anything," said LT. First.

What's next?

State leaders want the DEA to take emergency action against Bromazolam, and OBN will introduce legislation next spring to make it illegal.