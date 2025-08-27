Driver crashes into Tulsa Catholic school overnight, damaging building

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who crashed into and heavily damaged a Catholic school.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who crashed into and heavily damaged a Catholic school.

Father Gabriel Garcia with Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School near Pine and Sheridan says someone driving a white SUV crashed into the front of the school overnight, then drove off.

They drove all the way into the school, almost reaching the gym.

Father Garcia hopes insurance will help cover the damage.

"I know the people of God will come together and will help us basically rebuild this beautiful school," he said.

The diocese sent someone to clean everything up, so they could continue to have school this week.