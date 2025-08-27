Pryor High School student recovering after crosswalk accident

A 16-year-old Pryor High School student is recovering after being hit in a crosswalk near the school. School officials and police are collaborating to enhance safety measures like increasing police presence.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A Teen's Recovery

A 16-year-old Pryor High School student is out of the hospital after being hit in the crosswalk near the school last Friday. The student was near the school when he was hit, and another student was hit in the same area about two years ago. Dr. Lisa Muller, Superintendent of Pryor Public Schools, says safety is a top priority.

“We had a number of staff members who visited in the hospital and made sure that he was feeling confident about his return to school, which should be upcoming fairly soon,” Muller said.

Visibility Concerns During Pickups and Drop-offs

Before and after school, the area around Pryor High School is bustling. Despite being in the crosswalk, the driver told police the sun was in his eyes, preventing him from seeing the teenager. Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell confirms visibility is bad in the area.

“There are trees on one side and there's an entrance to the school on another, so it's kind of a busy area,” Jeremy Cantrell said.

Current Situation at the School

Right now, there aren't any crossing guards at the high school during the morning. However, they are present in the afternoon when younger kids are being dropped off near their homes.

Police Response

Chief Cantrell expressed relief that an officer was nearby to provide immediate assistance. He says that the driver cooperated and showed remorse.

“This could have been a tragic thing, but it's turned out a lot differently than that,” Cantrell said.

Safety Measures Implemented

The city had repainted the crosswalks before school started to make them more visible. During the meeting with the school, police, and city, there were several things discussed for long-term solutions. The discussion included adding people around the high school to assist with traffic, reminding students about traffic safety, and potentially having more officers present before and after school.

"It's a priority to us anyway. But, you know, definitely stepping that area up in general. And then if the school has, you know, somebody that comes out there during the mornings to help kids get across,” Cantrell said.

Reminder for Drivers

The district is reminding everyone that many kids are walking near the schools, and some crosswalks aren’t located directly next to the campuses. Police emphasize that the best practice is to slow down, especially in school zones, and always pay attention when driving.