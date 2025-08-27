Little Light House launches Mobile Classroom for special needs children in Oklahoma

Little Light House in Tulsa launches mobile classroom to aid children with special needs. Offering access to early intervention services, this initiative aims to reduce the 500-family waiting list.

By: Jayden Brannon

The Little Light House has launched a mobile classroom to help children with special needs get services while waiting for a spot on campus.

The nonprofit, which serves children from birth to age 6, currently has more than 500 families on its waiting list. Leaders say the new classroom will allow them to reach children sooner, giving them access to early intervention services that can make a lifelong impact.

What the mobile classroom offers

The classroom looks similar to the ones at the Little Light House campus, but is designed to travel directly to families who cannot come to the facility. Inside, children will have access to:

Special education teachers and therapists Sensory play areas Tools to work on vision impairments Group circle time activities

It can serve four to six families at a time, which leaders say will also help build community among parents and children.

Why it matters

Executive Director Molly Smith said the mobile classroom is one way to address the large number of families waiting for services.

“The mobile classroom is just another way to get kids services which is really what we want to do, you know, and so it’s super important for kids to get that early intervention and so if we can get them early and get them the help they need they can improve the rest of their life, it really can make a huge difference,” Smith said.

First stop: Northern Tulsa

The classroom will officially begin serving families next month, starting in northern Tulsa, where leaders say the demand is especially high.

Smith added that while only one mobile classroom is planned for now, the idea of expanding the mobile classroom is being talked about if the project proves successful.

“We just don’t love that there’s a large waiting list, we don’t love that these kids are waiting and that some of these kids on the waiting list will never get our services and so this is one way we saw this need … it was just like a lightbulb like this is a great way to start serving more families,” she said.

Looking ahead

After its first stop in Tulsa, the mobile classroom will begin traveling across Oklahoma. Leaders hope it will allow hundreds of children to start receiving services while they wait for a permanent spot at the Little Light House.