Tulsa Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa Police are investigating after gunfire damaged an apartment and a car overnight near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.

Officers responded to the Brighton Park Apartments on Darlington Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of a possible shooting. Police, firefighters and EMSA all arrived on scene.

Authorities said no victim was located, but officers found shell casings and loose ammunition scattered across the area. Investigators said one apartment and a vehicle were hit by gunfire, but no one was inside the apartment at the time.

No injuries were reported, and police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tips can remain anonymous.