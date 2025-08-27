Pine reopened after crash, woman in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash that closed Pine Street east of Garnett, Tulsa Police said.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 5:22 am

By: Ethan Wright, Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police have reopened Pine Street east of Garnett Road after a crash left a woman in critical condition early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. and found a car overturned in a ditch with no one inside. Tire tracks led investigators to a second vehicle hidden in a wooded area.

Police said they eventually heard cries for help and discovered a woman who had been thrown from the car.

"We started walking through the high grass and found a person that had been ejected and has serious injuries — EMSA arrived and hauled the person out and transported them to a local hospital for care in critical condition," said Lt. James Stump with Tulsa Police.

According to investigators, the driver of that car left the scene but later contacted officers. Police said they are still looking for the other driver involved.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.
Ethan Wright
Ethan Wright

Ethan Wright graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Ethan joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2025.

Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025