Pine reopened after crash, woman in critical condition

By: Ethan Wright, Brooke Cox

Tulsa Police have reopened Pine Street east of Garnett Road after a crash left a woman in critical condition early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. and found a car overturned in a ditch with no one inside. Tire tracks led investigators to a second vehicle hidden in a wooded area.

Police said they eventually heard cries for help and discovered a woman who had been thrown from the car.

"We started walking through the high grass and found a person that had been ejected and has serious injuries — EMSA arrived and hauled the person out and transported them to a local hospital for care in critical condition," said Lt. James Stump with Tulsa Police.

According to investigators, the driver of that car left the scene but later contacted officers. Police said they are still looking for the other driver involved.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.