City of Tulsa hosts walk-in job interviews for open positions

Employment specialists are offering first-round interviews for open roles within the City of Tulsa.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 5:59 am

By: Samantha Rupe


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa is inviting job seekers to attend walk-in interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 27, for open positions. Employment specialists will be on site to conduct first-round interviews and answer questions about career opportunities.

Here are the key details for applicants:

1. When and where

Interviews are taking place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city facility at 4502 S. Galveston Ave.

2. What to bring

Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their transcripts or a diploma. A driver’s license is also requested if available.

3. What to expect

City employment specialists will conduct initial interviews and provide information about available roles and career paths with the city.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025