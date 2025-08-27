City of Tulsa hosts walk-in job interviews for open positions

Employment specialists are offering first-round interviews for open roles within the City of Tulsa.

By: Samantha Rupe

The City of Tulsa is inviting job seekers to attend walk-in interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 27, for open positions. Employment specialists will be on site to conduct first-round interviews and answer questions about career opportunities.

Here are the key details for applicants:

1. When and where

Interviews are taking place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city facility at 4502 S. Galveston Ave.

2. What to bring

Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their transcripts or a diploma. A driver’s license is also requested if available.

3. What to expect

City employment specialists will conduct initial interviews and provide information about available roles and career paths with the city.