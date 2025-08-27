City of Tulsa hosts walk-in job interviews for open positions

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 5:59 am
The City of Tulsa is inviting job seekers to attend walk-in interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 27, for open positions. Employment specialists will be on site to conduct first-round interviews and answer questions about career opportunities.
Here are the key details for applicants:
Interviews are taking place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city facility at 4502 S. Galveston Ave.
Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their transcripts or a diploma. A driver’s license is also requested if available.
City employment specialists will conduct initial interviews and provide information about available roles and career paths with the city.
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025