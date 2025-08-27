Outdoor Pics With Tess: Thatcher & Maverick

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 6:07 am

By: Tess Maune


Here's Thatcher Issacs showing off his show-pig, Maverick!

Thatcher is a 7th grader from Jay, Oklahoma and travels all over for shows.

He, his sister, and his little brother do all the work themselves caring for their show pigs.

Their dad says it teaches them life lessons at a young age to set them up for the real world.

I love sharing your outdoor pictures!

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

