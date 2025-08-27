Outdoor Pics With Tess: Thatcher & Maverick

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Here's Thatcher Issacs showing off his show-pig, Maverick!

Thatcher is a 7th grader from Jay, Oklahoma and travels all over for shows.

He, his sister, and his little brother do all the work themselves caring for their show pigs.

Their dad says it teaches them life lessons at a young age to set them up for the real world.

I love sharing your outdoor pictures!

