Trailer drops for Sterlin Harjo's Tulsa-based FX series 'The Lowdown'

FX has released the trailer for the eight-episode Hulu drama, "The Lowdown", which stars Ethan Hawke, Tim Blake Nelson, Keith David and Kyle MacLachlan.

By: Nick McCauley

FX has released the first trailer for The Lowdown, a new Tulsa-based drama created by Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo, the mind behind Reservation Dogs.

The eight-episode series, filmed in Green Country, stars Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, a citizen journalist and self-proclaimed “truthstorian” whose relentless pursuit of corruption puts him at odds with powerful figures in his hometown. Harjo serves as creator, executive producer, writer and director.

The cast also features Tim Blake Nelson, an Oklahoma native, as Dale Washberg, along with Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The Lowdown follows Lee as he runs a small bookstore that doubles as a community hub while juggling his role as a father to his teenage daughter Francis. His latest exposé into the wealthy Washberg family leads to danger, suspicion and a web of hidden power in Tulsa.

The show is produced by FX Productions and premieres Sept. 23 on Hulu.