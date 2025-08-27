Jenks Pom Fashion Show returns with 'Living the Dream' Theme

The Jenks Pom Fashion Show returns Sept. 9 with over 150 students modeling homecoming and prom styles under this year’s “Living the Dream” theme, raising funds for the team’s competitions.

By: Brooke Cox

-

The Jenks High School Pom squad is set to host its annual fashion show, a tradition now in its 27th year, showcasing the season’s latest homecoming and prom styles.

Event Details

The 2025 Jenks Pom Fashion Show will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Jenks Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available on the Jenkspom.com homepage.

The show will also stream live on YouTube at @jenkstrojantv.

Theme and Participants

This year’s theme, “Living the Dream,” highlights the excitement and milestones of high school, including homecoming, prom, and senior year traditions.

Over 150 sophomores, juniors, and seniors from Jenks clubs and athletics will model formal and cocktail attire from top Tulsa-area retailers.

Proceeds from ticket sales support Jenks Pom’s elite teams, helping cover travel and competition fees for state and national events.

About Jenks Pom

Founded 33 years ago, Jenks Pom has earned numerous honors, including the 2024 National Dance Team Competition Championship and 2024-2025 OSSAA State Game Day and Academic State Championships.

The team practices four to six days a week, balancing dance, academics, and community service.

Community Support

The community can support Jenks Pom by attending the show, purchasing tickets, or sponsoring the event.

Retailers supporting this year’s show include Alyssa’s, Beshara’s, Cedar and Lilly, David’s Bridal, Dillard’s, Glory Prom, and Saks Fifth Avenue, with photography by Box Photography.

Follow the Jenks Pom team on Instagram and Facebook @jenkspom.