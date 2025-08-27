Rogers County Youth Services expands with new Claremore facility

Rogers County Youth Services expands with a new Claremore facility, enhancing capacity for youth counseling and mentorship in Rogers County.

By: Tiffany Lane

Rogers County Youth Services is expanding with a new facility in Claremore, a move leaders say will give staff and children the space they need to grow.

Construction is underway near Old Highway 20 and Southaven Road on a 10,000-square-foot building set on nine acres. The project, funded with city and county COVID relief dollars, will allow the nonprofit to increase its reach across Rogers County.

Why a new facility is needed

Officials say the agency has outgrown its current location. The new space will provide additional offices for staff and more room for outdoor therapeutic services.

Serving more children across Rogers County

Rogers County Youth Services serves more than 2,000 children every year at no cost. Its programs include individual counseling, coping skills classes in seven school districts, mentoring and first-time offender classes through the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and Claremore Police Department.

How the expansion helps families

The larger site gives children more access to outdoor activities as part of their therapy and provides staff room to expand services. Leaders say the investment will benefit both youth and families long-term.

What’s next for the project

Once complete, the new facility will open its doors as a hub for youth counseling, mentorship and education across Rogers County.