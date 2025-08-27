Tulsa band makes Rocklahoma lineup for a third year

The Tulsa-based band Dime Store Riot is performing Friday afternoon at Rocklahoma, a 3-day music festival in Pryor over Labor Day weekend.

By: Alyssa Miller

A Tulsa-based band was chosen to perform at Rocklahoma for a third consecutive year. Vocalist Adam Raymond, bassist Paullett Haase-McClellan, guitarist CJ McClellan, and drummer Brian Osborn formed the rock band Dime Store Riot in 2023.

They are among 50 bands and artists taking the stage this Labor Day weekend during the Rocklahoma music festival at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor. Dime Store Riot will play from 1-1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 29 on the Roadhouse Deb Concerts Stage.

Q: How did the band 'Dime Store Riot' form?

A: "The formation of this band really started in the pit at Rocklahoma," said Raymond. "We were all in the pit together having a great time and CJ's kind of been bugging me over the years saying we should do something and then he brought it back up again in the pit and I was like, okay, well, maybe he is serious. Then afterward he sent the music to me. I actually wrote some lyrics for it, recorded it, sent it back to him, and he said he was trying some other vocalists out. At that point I was like just tell the other vocalists not to worry about it because it is my band now."

Q: What does it take, as a local band, to be picked for Rocklahoma?

A: "In past years, there have been stages where they ask for local bands to submit and then you just keep your fingers crossed that the phone is going to ring, or you are going to get a text message," said Paullett. "The promoter of this stage that we are playing on told everyone last year it was not going to be handled that way anymore. So, no band submitted as far as I am aware of and we just got a phone call out of the blue. Talk about being surprised."

Q: How special is it to get the opportunity to perform at such a large music festival?

A: "It is a big deal," said Paullett. "Oklahoma is putting on one of the largest festivals in the entire nation right here in Pryor. If you talk to the fans that keep coming back every year, they will tell you that Rocklahoma is unlike any other festival out there."

"When we are out traveling, doing our thing, we are not getting to see our friends," Raymond added. "But, whenever we go to Rocklahoma, it is local. We get to see everybody. So, it is a big party and we really appreciate all the fans and everybody being out there and really supporting us."

Rocklahoma Festival Information

August 29-31 1421 West 450 Rd. Pryor, OK Tickets and weekend passes available on the festival website

Dime Store Riot Upcoming Performances

Dime Store Riot's music can be found on all music streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. In addition to Rocklahoma you can see the band perform at these events: