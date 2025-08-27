Healthy habits for back-to-school success

Health experts encourage families to establish simple, fun routines that combine movement, rest and healthy eating to support kids’ well-being during the school year.

By: Brooke Cox

Health experts say parents play a critical role in helping children build healthy habits during the school year. Kids often model the behaviors they see at home, making it important for families to prioritize fitness and wellness together.

Making Exercise Fun

Exercise should not feel like punishment. Encouraging play as movement—such as jump rope, backyard games or a family walk—can reduce stress, boost flexibility and support kids as they transition into new routines.

Simple Movement Strategies

Experts recommend weaving fitness into everyday tasks. Squats can come from sitting and standing, lifting books can build arm strength, and push-ups can be done against a desk.

These small movements help prevent injuries and keep kids active without requiring a gym.

Quick Daily Routines

Movement doesn’t need to take hours. Just 10 minutes of intentional exercise in the morning, after school or before bed can help kids stay energized and focused.

Simple routines such as push-ups, squats or jumping jacks can be done anywhere.

Rest and Recovery

Adequate sleep, hydration and balanced meals are essential for recovery. Children need 10 to 12 hours of sleep each night, while adults require seven to nine.

Families are encouraged to plan meals together so kids have input and develop healthier eating habits.

Building Long-Term Wellness

By keeping routines simple, fun and family-focused, experts say students can ease stress, stay active and build habits that support lifelong health.