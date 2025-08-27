Opponent preview for the season opener for Tulsa

Golden Hurricane set for season opener with Wildcats at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

By: Ravin Ray

Only three more days until kickoff at H.A. Chapman Stadium for the first game in the Tre Lamb era.

There's a lot of excitement around getting to see this team in action, finally, and see what this coaching staff has been able to put together. The anticipation is at an all-time high with Abilene Christian coming to Tulsa for the season opener.

The Foe

Abilene Christian lost nearly their entire starting lineup on offense from last year, so new faces all around for the Wildcats.

ACU is coming off an FCS playoff berth and conference championship.

Green Offense

One transfer this year is quarterback Stone Earle, who was named the starter for this game earlier this week. He's a new face to this coaching staff, but not to ACU's program. He spent time with the Wildcats for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Impactful Defense

On defense, it's a different story. Several returners with a lot of experience and can get after any offense they face, and can play guys at any position to try and throw teams off.

"Having this game for the opener definitely helps cause they're gonna be different than any other teams we play. They're not vanilla on either side of the ball. It helps Kirk Francis having a high volume of offense. We've gotta be able to dictate the flow of the offense with huddles. He does some things in the redzone that when you cross the 50 yard line he'll zero blitz you. No problem, first and ten." said Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb

Gameday Information

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, August 30th.