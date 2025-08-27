‘Brookside is not Brookside without The Brook’: Tulsa restaurant celebrates 30 years

The Brook is celebrating 30 years, offering comfort food since 1995. Explore the restaurant's legacy, from its beginnings to becoming a Tulsa staple.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

A Marquee with History

Among all the shops on Brookside, it’s hard to miss The Brook’s marquee. Once lit up with movie titles, it now highlights daily specials and signature dishes that have become part of Tulsa’s food scene.

Comfort Food with a Following

From cheddar fries loaded with bacon and jalapeños, to half-pound burgers and southwest nachos, The Brook has been serving big plates and comfort food favorites since 1995. While the menu has evolved over the years, what hasn’t changed is the people behind it.

“It opened in October '95,” Jamie Earle, The Brook’s General Manager, said. “I was here on day one as a waiter.”

A Legacy of Leadership

Earle started as a server, then bartender, and eventually became general manager. He says much of what he’s learned came from the restaurant’s founder, Michael Watkins.

“He was always the first one in the restaurant,” Earle said. “He would do the little things. He would have the music on that you would like to listen to. He had coffee made for you, and it was just amazing. I took that to heart, and I try to do the same things.”

More Than an Owner, A Dad First

Michael’s daughter, Katie Phillips, was four years old when her father opened The Brook.

“We had just moved from Dallas,” Phillips said. “My mom was from here, and she said, 'I want you to open a restaurant here in Tulsa,' and so we moved down the street, and he found this spot, and it was a movie theater. It was the coolest childhood ever.”

She remembers his creativity and constant drive. But more than anything, she remembers him as her dad.

“It was crazy; he was constantly working, but he was still at home, so I don’t know how that worked,” Phillips said. “He was such a good dad.”

Carrying on the Dream

Watkins passed away earlier this year, but his legacy remains. From the generous portions he insisted on to the care in every plate, Phillips says his presence still fills the restaurant.

“This was his monument,” Phillips said. “He wanted to leave this to us so we had something. He worked hard so we had something when he goes. This legacy I want to highlight because it’s just so awesome. I am proud of it, so I want to keep running, and I know it means a lot not just to my family but to everyone in Tulsa. Brookside is not Brookside without the Brook.”

The Brook has three locations in Tulsa: Downtown, Brookside, and South Tulsa, near 91st and Memorial. For more information about The Brook, click here.