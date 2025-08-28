Hunter Park sexual assault suspect sketch revealed by OSBI

The OSBI has released a composite sketch of the suspect connected to the Hunter Park sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say they worked closely with the victim to come up with the image. TPD is hoping someone will recognize the man in the picture.

Tulsa police say a woman was walking through Hunter Park last week when the suspect attacked her and sexually assaulted her.

Two people found the victim and called 911.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or you can reach out to SVU directly at SpecialVictimsUnit@cityoftulsa.org.

