Hunter Park sexual assault suspect sketch revealed by OSBI

The OSBI has released a composite sketch of the suspect connected to the Hunter Park sexual assault investigation.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 11:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The OSBI has released a composite sketch of the suspect connected to the Hunter Park sexual assault investigation.Hunter Park Rape Suspect

Investigators say they worked closely with the victim to come up with the image. TPD is hoping someone will recognize the man in the picture.

Tulsa police say a woman was walking through Hunter Park last week when the suspect attacked her and sexually assaulted her.

Two people found the victim and called 911.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or you can reach out to SVU directly at SpecialVictimsUnit@cityoftulsa.org.

Previous Story: Tulsa Police investigate rape attempt at Hunter Park after recent attack at Turkey Mountain
