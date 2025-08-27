Scammers target travelers with fake booking websites

Scammers are creating fake travel websites that look legitimate, and experts say travelers should book directly with official sites and use credit cards to stay protected.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As vacation season begins, scammers are finding new ways to target travelers.

Jeff Miller, a volunteer with the AARP Fraud Watch Network, said there has been a noticeable increase in fraudulent travel websites. These sites often appear legitimate and can rank high in search engine results, tricking people who are searching for travel deals.

"We get all these search results, we start clicking on them, especially the ones on the first page," Miller said. "We have to remember, anybody can create a website, and just because they actually buy ads, if they buy ads, that puts them higher on the thing."

How to spot potential scams

Miller said the best way to protect yourself is to go directly to the official website of a travel company instead of clicking on links from search engines or ads. Miller also recommended doing some background research before travelling.

"If you don't know their website, put the name in that you find with fraud, or scams, or reviews, or complaints, and you'll often it'll come up that there are some reports of scams."

Though some fake sites may include small spelling errors or slight differences in company names, Miller noted the scammers are getting harder to detect.

What are the best payment methods?

Miller also urged travelers to pay close attention to how they pay for their trips.

"It's really important to pay with a credit card," Miller said. "You can potentially get your money back if you're scammed."

For additional information on how to avoid scams, travelers can visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network's official website.