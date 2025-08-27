Owasso athlete is chasing an Olympic bobsled dream without an ice track

No ice. No track. No problem. An Owasso athlete is paving his way toward the Winter Games, training in Oklahoma and traveling out of state to get on a real sled.

By: Ryan Gillin

From Baseball to Bobsled

Grady Mercer didn’t grow up dreaming of bobsledding. In fact, he was playing travel baseball when a teammate’s dad, an ex–U.S. bobsledder, noticed his speed and athleticism. In 2021, Mercer drove a sled for the first time.

“It was love at first sight,” Mercer said.

Life as a Pilot

Now, Mercer is one of the drivers, also known as the pilot, for Team USA Bobsled. His job is to steer the sled, racing down a mile-long ice track at nearly 95 miles an hour.

“Four guys push the sled, we jump in, and we go down an ice track at 95 miles an hour,” Mercer said. “It’s extreme.”

The Oklahoma Challenge

There’s one major obstacle: Oklahoma doesn’t have a bobsled track.

That means Mercer trains in weight rooms and gyms at home but has to travel across the country to get in a sled. His background in racing helps him make quick decisions at high speeds, but the travel comes with a big price tag.

It’s tough, but Mercer says the dream is worth it.

"It would be great to represent Oklahoma and the USA at the highest level you can and bring back some medals,” Mercer said.

Eyes on Gold

Despite the challenges, Mercer’s goal is clear: win medals for his home state and his country.

"That's like every little kid's dream, to represent their country at that level, so it would mean the world to me to go to the Olympics,” Mercer said.

The Road to Italy

The next Winter Olympics are in February in Italy, but Mercer still has to qualify.

Paying for the Dream

Mercer covers his own travel, gear, equipment, and lodging. If you are interested in supporting him, click here.