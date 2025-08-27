Owasso athlete is chasing an Olympic bobsled dream without an ice track

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 5:04 pm
Grady Mercer didn’t grow up dreaming of bobsledding. In fact, he was playing travel baseball when a teammate’s dad, an ex–U.S. bobsledder, noticed his speed and athleticism. In 2021, Mercer drove a sled for the first time.
“It was love at first sight,” Mercer said.
Now, Mercer is one of the drivers, also known as the pilot, for Team USA Bobsled. His job is to steer the sled, racing down a mile-long ice track at nearly 95 miles an hour.
“Four guys push the sled, we jump in, and we go down an ice track at 95 miles an hour,” Mercer said. “It’s extreme.”
There’s one major obstacle: Oklahoma doesn’t have a bobsled track.
That means Mercer trains in weight rooms and gyms at home but has to travel across the country to get in a sled. His background in racing helps him make quick decisions at high speeds, but the travel comes with a big price tag.
It’s tough, but Mercer says the dream is worth it.
"It would be great to represent Oklahoma and the USA at the highest level you can and bring back some medals,” Mercer said.
Despite the challenges, Mercer’s goal is clear: win medals for his home state and his country.
"That's like every little kid's dream, to represent their country at that level, so it would mean the world to me to go to the Olympics,” Mercer said.
The next Winter Olympics are in February in Italy, but Mercer still has to qualify.
Mercer covers his own travel, gear, equipment, and lodging. If you are interested in supporting him, click here.
