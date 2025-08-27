Crafty Mom: Pencil Wafer Snacks
School is here and crafty mom Courtnay Gosnell joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to share a fun and easy snack you can make with your kids!
Pencil Wafer Snacks
Ingredients Needed:
- Vanilla Wafer
- Pink Chocolate
- White Chocolate
- Chocolate Chips
---
How to make Pencil Wafer Snacks:
- Take a single vanilla wafer and cut the edges to make a pencil shape
- Dip the flat end into melted pink chocolate to make the eraser
- Dip pointed end into melted white chocolate for the sharpened pencil shape
- Top pointed end with a chocolate chip and the snack is ready!