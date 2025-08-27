Crafty Mom: Pencil Wafer Snacks

School is here and crafty mom Courtnay Gosnell joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to share a fun and easy snack you can make with your kids!

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Spring is here, and crafty mom Courtnay Gosnell joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. with Stacia Knight to share a fun and easy art project you can do with your kids!

Pencil Wafer Snacks

Ingredients Needed:

  1. Vanilla Wafer
  2. Pink Chocolate
  3. White Chocolate
  4. Chocolate Chips

---

How to make Pencil Wafer Snacks:

  1. Take a single vanilla wafer and cut the edges to make a pencil shape
  2. Dip the flat end into melted pink chocolate to make the eraser
  3. Dip pointed end into melted white chocolate for the sharpened pencil shape
  4. Top pointed end with a chocolate chip and the snack is ready!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025