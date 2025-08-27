Unleashing the Hornets: Booker T Revs Up for New Season

Booker T faces a monumental schedule, beginning with past state champions Muskogee. Coach Goodman, with community support, navigates through expectations.

By: Ravin Ray

Experience back on D

The Hornets are returning a lot of stars on defense, which can help this team have some familiarity on the roster.

"I think on defense, we have maybe eight returning starters. And our defense was pretty good last year. So, you know, for me, I'm more of an offensive minded guy. And and having that type of defense to kind of exist with us and work with is great," said Nathaniel Goodman

O-line Struggles

The experienced defense can help a rather green offense get going through the season. Still a lot of questions form around the trenches this season.

"Offensively, our biggest challenge this year is going to be our offensive line. They're the youthful group. And they've they've embraced it and ran with it. So I say offensive line and in my my quarterback Levi has to have a big campaign this year. And we kind of talk about, you know, his numbers from last year to this year. And he's giving me his expectation. I'm not going to tell you. But he he expects to have a big year. And I tell Levi, I mean, if I was a quarterback in your shoes with all the weapons that you have around you, I have a field day. He's got some great receivers."

Non-District Schedule Tests

Booker T has a juggernaut of a schedule this season. Playing Muskogee, who won the Class 6A-II state title in 2023 and runner-ups in 2024 for week zero and Del City week one, who was a state qualifier two years ago, and is prominently in the playoffs every season.

"It helps us, kind of understand where we are early on, and we know what to work for. We look for those mistakes so we can correct them once we get in district play. And then, you know, I'm a firm believer iron sharpens iron. So in order to beat the best, you got to beat the best. So in order to play December 4th, you got to play tough opponents like this. And I think playing these guys early on and kind of help these guys face of adversity, because Muskogee is going to be well prepared and their city is going to be well prepared as well. So I embrace the competition."

Week 0 Opponent

"We can't go back and undo what happened last year at Muskogee. But we remind them that, you know, the score was 56 to 21. And that's something that these returners wasn't proud of. And they didn't feel like they didn't leave it on the field. Last year. So they got a little bit of a chip on the shoulder. And, you know, they've kind of adapted the motto that we've got to respect all the effort. So we want to make sure that we can match that intensity and energy so that we can put a good product on the field and be a good competitive game."

Alumni Feels

Coach Goodman played in the orange in black in the early 2000s and got the head gig back in April, and the feeling of being back home and nostalgia didn't hit him until last week at All-City.

"My wife kind of asked me what I thought, and I felt, and I said, it's just another day at the office, you know? And then I got out here, and then you hear the band. It's like, do I dance? Do I coach all these mixed emotions kind of going through my body and and also just the peace of, you know, community being raised and, you know, you having the community support you. The last thing you want to do is let the community down. So you want to make sure that you prepare."

