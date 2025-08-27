Tulsa City Councilor pulls human rights ordinance from consideration, cites political pressure

A human rights ordinance was pulled from consideration with political pressure over sexual orientation and gender identity language, says Tulsa Councilor.

By: Emory Bryan

A Tulsa City Councilor pulled a proposed ordinance to clarify and standardize human rights language in City policy, citing a lack of support from a majority of councilors.

Councilor Laura Bellis blamed national and state politics over sexual identity for a backlash against a policy she said is to protect against discrimination. She and Councilor Lori Decter-Wright issued a joint statement expressing their disappointment with some of their colleagues, who they said are listening to a small but vocal minority of Tulsans.

The changes have the support of the City of Tulsa Human Rights Commission, and Commission Chair Whitney Cipolla said that 1 in 3 LGBTQ adults report they have experienced discrimination in public settings. The proposed ordinance includes protections for veterans as well.

Councilor Jackie Dutton criticized her colleagues who aren't supporting the changes, citing reports that some were afraid of a national or state political backlash because the ordinance addresses gender identity and sexual orientation.

"We are focusing on particular sects of our community, and that's disgraceful. This is more than just our 2SLGBTQ community, this is about veterans and cleaning up language that needs to be across the board," she said.