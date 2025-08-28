Hidden AirTag used to track woman’s car: How to protect yourself

Tulsa Police found a hidden AirTag tracking a woman’s car. Officers share safety tips and urge residents to take tracking alerts seriously.

By: Sam Carrico

Tulsa Police found an AirTag on a woman’s car without her knowing it, and it was being used to track her movements. Tulsa Police say technology makes stalking easier than ever before.

Police say AirTags and other tracking devices are being misused all the time. In this case, officers used an electronic-sniffing K-9 to find the hidden tracker.

AirTag Found Concealed in Car Frame

AirTags are small and hard to see when placed on a vehicle, a purse, or even clothing. This woman got a notification on her phone that one was being used to track her car.

Lieutenant Mark Kraft is with Tulsa Police’s Sexual Predator and Digital Evidence Recovery Division and says patrol officers couldn’t find it at first because it was hidden too well.

"They contacted our unit and the Auto Theft Unit to see if we had any tools that we might use to search for the tracker. We utilized our electronic device detection… and an AirTag was actually located in the frame of the vehicle," he said.

He says whoever put it there wanted to make sure it wouldn’t be found.

"It’s not like they dropped it in the seat pocket or in your bag. They went to great lengths to hide it," he said.

Police Urge People to Take Tracking Alerts Seriously

Officers say people should turn on the tracking notifications on their phones.

"Be aware of those notifications you’re getting on your phone and take them seriously. Pay attention to what they’re telling you," he said. "Make note of that. File a report with the police and let us see what we can do with that."

Specialized K-9 Helps Detect Electronics

The department’s new electronic-sniffing dog, Ripley, has already helped find evidence in several cases.

"She’s an amazing asset to our department, and she’s only been here for a few months, but she’s already been on several tracks with us. She’s found evidence for us on search warrants, and then the AirTag," he said.

Police say there are apps you can download to help locate tracking devices, and people can research which one is best for them.

Tulsa Police say if you think someone is stalking you, call the police.