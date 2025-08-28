Drummond says OHP pullout would be illegal, Tulsa Police cite essential role in crash response

Oklahoma Attorney General opposes OHP's plan to reassign troopers from urban to rural areas, citing legal and safety concerns. Key reactions from Tulsa Police and OHP.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond says a proposed plan to shift Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers out of the state’s urban areas and into rural regions is not only illegal, it's also dangerous.

The plan, announced in July, would reassign troopers away from cities like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, leaving local police departments to cover interstate traffic enforcement within their boundaries.

A Fundamental Duty of Government

Drummond made it clear: protecting citizens is the core responsibility of government, and that means keeping troopers on interstates in populated areas.

“The most fundamental function of government is to provide public safety for its citizens... I will not allow Governor Stitt or the Highway Patrol leadership to put citizens at risk by refusing to patrol our most densely populated areas,” Drummond said.

He also emphasized that OHP cannot legally transfer its duties to local or county law enforcement.

“Oklahoma Highway Patrol cannot make the arbitrary decision to foist its responsibility onto the municipal and county law-enforcement of Oklahoma and Tulsa counties,” Drummond said.

Tulsa Police Say Losing OHP Would Be a Huge Burden

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says the announcement that OHP will remain in metro areas is a huge relief for the department.

“We would have had to find some ways to compensate, but we don't have the manpower. So who's going to suffer? It’s going to be the Tulsans,” Meulenberg said.

He says Tulsa officers already handle around 15,000 crashes a year, and OHP provides specialized support, especially with commercial vehicle crashes and highway-specific incidents that require advanced training and tools.

“We don't have the tools and the expertise in that very specific niche that OHP does do on the interstates,” Meulenberg said.

OHP Says Trooper Shortage Sparked the Plan

OHP leadership says the plan was in response to a trooper shortage, with increasing demand for services in less populated parts of the state.

“With the current numbers that we have, this is the right thing to do. This is the most efficient way to protect the most Oklahomans,” Commissioner Tim Tipton said.

Drummond Says He Wasn’t Consulted

Drummond says he was never consulted before the plan was announced and says his office will continue working to ensure all public safety strategies comply with the law.

OHP Responds to Attorney General's Opinion

In a statement, OHP clarified:

"OHP has not and never will abandon or abdicate its role as the primary law enforcement agency in the state. The plan OHP presented simply asked the municipal agencies in the two metro areas to work the car crashes within their city limits the way other municipalities do across the state.

The opinion that has been issued does not undermine OHP’s troop realignment strategy. With that in mind, OHP recognizes the original plan will require some adjustments, and OHP leadership is evaluating appropriate updates to the plan.

We regularly evaluate where our resources can be best used. In recent years, calls for service outside the two metro areas have been on the rise, requiring us to adjust our approach. While this opinion may slow our efforts, we remain committed to implementing the best strategy for providing statewide coverage and keeping Oklahomans safe. We will also continue to stand alongside and support our county and municipal law enforcement partners."