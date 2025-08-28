Broken Arrow Product and Sooners senior safety Robert Spears-Jennings ready for 2025 campaign

Heading into the 2025 campaign and Saturday's season opener against Illinois State, the Sooners have plenty of proven talent on their defense. One of those players is former Broken Arrow star Robert Spears-Jennings.

NORMAN, Okla. -

The senior safety had a breakout campaign for OU in 2024, racking up over 65 tackles, including five tackles for loss. In addition, Spears-Jennings forced four fumbles, recorded two and a half sacks to go with one interception.

Spears-Jennings, who has been named a team captain for the Sooners this season, says last year's playing experience has really paid off.

Can you speak on what your biggest improvements have been this offseason?

"The game has slowed down for me. I understand the little details of our defense and the whys. I have really slowed my eyes down and that has been big."

What did it mean to be named a team captain for the season?

"It was a blessing that all the guys believe in me and want me to help lead this team. It was a true blessing."

How are you approaching your senior season?

"I feel like the 2022 class, we sat down and waited our turn. Once we got our opportunity, we took it and ran with it. I feel like it is time to put the whole class and team on display."
