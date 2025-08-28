Oklahoma communities preparing major events for Route 66 centennial in 2026

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 3:43 am
Communities along the Mother Road are planning festivals, concerts and even a world record attempt as the highway turns 100 in 2026.
Route 66 will celebrate its centennial in 2026, and Oklahomans are already gearing up for a year of festivities. The highway, established Nov. 11, 1926, once stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Oklahoma boasts more than 400 drivable miles of the original route—the most of any state.
The Route 66 Association of Oklahoma and community partners are planning events throughout the year. Scheduled celebrations include:
“Route 66, when it was established, was just one of many highways with numbers, but it’s become this legendary corridor that means so much to so many people, not just in the United States but internationally,” said Rhys Martin with the Route 66 Association.
Tulsa will host a Route 66 Centennial Cruise on May 30, 2026. Organizers hope to break the world record for the most classic cars through an intersection, which currently stands at about 2,000.
With celebrations spread across Green Country and beyond, organizers expect visitors from across the country and around the world to participate.
A full list of Route 66 Centennial events is available on the Route 66 Association’s calendar.
