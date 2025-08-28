9 Oklahoma high schools win $5,000 in T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights program

Nine Oklahoma high schools receive $5,000 each from T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights program, supporting football programs and community facilities.

By: Nick McCauley

Nine Oklahoma high schools have each received $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights program, part of a nationwide effort to support small-town football programs and communities.

The nine schools, selected from 450 across the country, will use the money for upgrades such as new equipment, locker room improvements and field updates. In total, Oklahoma schools have earned $45,000 so far through the program.

Tulsa-area winners

Bixby High School (Tulsa County) Chouteau-Mazie High School (Mayes County) Commerce High School (Ottawa County) Quapaw High School (Ottawa County) Vian High School (Sequoyah County)

Oklahoma City-area winners

Davenport High School (Lincoln County) Life Christian Academy (Oklahoma County) Little Axe High School (Cleveland County) Washington High School (Washington County)

$1 million prize on the line

The schools are now in the running for T-Mobile’s $1 million grand prize, which includes a full football field technology makeover, a new weight room from Gronk Fitness, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship.

T-Mobile will also award 25 finalist prizes of $25,000 each, in addition to 450 weekly $5,000 prizes nationwide. Weekly winners will continue to be announced through Sept. 12.

Last year’s grand prize went to Inola High School, which used the funds to transform its football program and facilities.

How to help

T-Mobile says community support and participation play a key role in which schools advance. The submission deadline for new schools is Sept. 12, 2025. The top 25 finalists will be revealed Sept. 25, followed by a public voting period.

More details and voting information can be found at FridayNight5GLights.com.