Broken Arrow hosting public forum on street projects and 2026 bond plans

City leaders seek public input on completed and upcoming transportation improvements, with an eye toward the 2026 bond.

By: Samantha Rupe

The City of Broken Arrow is inviting residents to learn more about the hundreds of proposed projects, weigh in on ongoing street work and share ideas for future upgrades during a public forum Tuesday evening.

In 2018, voters approved more than $140 million in General Obligation Bond funding for transportation improvements. The money has been used for projects such as street widenings, intersection upgrades and residential repairs.

City officials say community feedback from the forum will also play a role in shaping the next capital improvements program, which is expected to be funded through the 2026 bond.

Completed and ongoing projects

The 2018 bond has already supported a wide range of transportation improvements across Broken Arrow. Completed projects include residential street repairs and major intersection upgrades. Several large-scale widenings remain under construction.

Why the forum matters

City leaders say the public’s input will not only help guide remaining 2018 projects but will also provide direction for the next round of capital planning. That planning effort is expected to culminate in another bond vote in 2026.

Event details

The forum is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at:

Battle Creek Golf Course

200 North Battlecreek Drive West

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012