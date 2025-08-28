End of Summer Bash brings food, fun and fireworks to Grand Lake

Families can celebrate Labor Day weekend with free activities at Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

-

Grand Lake is closing out summer with its annual End of Summer Bash, offering a full weekend of family-friendly fun at the Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park.

The three-day celebration, held Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1, will feature games, food, guided hikes and a fireworks show. Admission is free.

A family weekend on the lake

The event kicks off each day with naturalist-led hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visitors can explore the trails around the Bernice Nature Center while learning about the lake’s ecology from park rangers.

Games, food and activities for all ages

Families can enjoy field games, kids’ craft workshops and community potluck dinners under the pavilion. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Fireworks at dusk

The highlight of the weekend is the free fireworks display on Sunday, Aug. 31, beginning at dusk over the waters of Grand Lake.

Plan your visit

The Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park, located on the northwestern corner of the lake, is known as the “Crappie Capital of the World.” The 88-acre park features playgrounds, a swimming beach, fishing piers and more than 30 RV sites with hookups.

The park’s address is 54101 E Hwy 85 A, Bernice, OK 74331. For more information, call 918-257-8330 or visit the Travel OK website.