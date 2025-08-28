Tulsa families invited to new Parent Resource Center open house

Explore Tulsa Public Schools' renovated Parent Resource Center at an open house event. Experience new resources, educational services, and community partnership introductions.

By: Joe Carmody

Tulsa Public Schools is inviting families to an open house at its newly renovated Parent Resource Center on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 525 E. 46th St. N. The first 200 guests will receive a free swag bag as the district showcases updated spaces and introduces new community partners.

The Parent Resource Center is designed to serve families in Tulsa and across the district with educational opportunities, family support and access to services that range from health care enrollment to career training. District leaders describe the center as a welcoming hub that connects parents with resources to help children succeed from early childhood through high school.

Several community organizations now operate inside the center. Services include emergency infant supplies, free tax preparation, Medicaid and SNAP enrollment, financial counseling, behavioral health support, career readiness programs and connections to early childhood education.

Families can also meet with liaisons from the Tulsa Health Department, Family & Children’s Services, Madison Strategies Group, Due North and the Oklahoma Parent Center.

The center will remain open throughout the year with both walk-in and appointment-based services. More details about programs and services are available at tulsaschools.org/PRC