Tulsa safety meeting planned after attacks at Turkey Mountain, Hunter Park

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding a community meeting to share safety tips after recent attacks on women at Turkey Mountain and Hunter Park.

By: Brooke Cox

Authorities are continuing to investigate two recent attacks on women in Tulsa public parks, one at Turkey Mountain and another at Hunter Park near 91st Street and Sheridan.

Police released a composite sketch of a suspect on Wednesday, and Tulsa Crime Stoppers reports the public has responded with tips.

"Our tips are flooding the phone line right now," said Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers. "Tips started last night as soon as that drawing was put out in the public."

Community Safety Efforts

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding a community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 28, to discuss safety with volunteers and hikers. More than 70 volunteers from Turkey Mountain have already signed up to attend.

Gilbert said the event will focus on simple ways to stay alert, such as limiting distractions and communicating with others on the trails.

"It seems like everybody should be aware, right? But we’re all in this hustle and bustle of this thing called life, and we forget to look around us to see what's going on," Gilbert said.

Meeting Details

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Marshall Brewing Company at 1742 E. 6th Street. Tulsa police, Tulsa Parks representatives and volunteers will participate in the discussion.

