Cherokee Nation partners with YWCA Tulsa to cut gym costs

Boost to long-term health as the Cherokee Nation broadens access to fitness resources through a partnership with YWCA Tulsa, subsidizing gym memberships for its citizens.

By: Tiffany Lane

Cherokee Nation citizens looking to join a YWCA gym in Tulsa will soon pay less, thanks to a new partnership between the tribe and YWCA Tulsa.

The initiative, called the Public Health and Wellness Fitness Partners Program, will cover half of gym membership fees for Cherokee citizens who join one of YWCA Tulsa’s facilities.

Where the program applies

All YWCA Tulsa locations are participating, including the Patti Johnson Wilson Center at 21st Street and Lewis Avenue and the East Community Center at 17th Street and Memorial Drive.

Other fitness partnerships across the tribe

The Cherokee Nation already has similar gym membership agreements in place across its reservation. Partner locations include the YMCA of Greater Tulsa, the Richard Kane YMCA of Bartlesville and the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center.

How the program is funded

The subsidies are supported by the tribe’s Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, signed into law in 2021. The law earmarks a portion of Cherokee Nation’s third-party health revenue to support both behavioral health and physical wellness initiatives.

Investing in long-term health

In addition to subsidized gym memberships, the fund also supports the construction of new wellness centers and smaller projects such as community walking trails. Cherokee Nation leaders say the partnerships reflect a broader effort to improve citizens’ access to health and fitness resources.