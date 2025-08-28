TU alumni crafts school spirit with release of new gameday beer

A TU alumnus and local brewmaster has crafted a new beer that celebrates the university's spirit, community, and tradition.

By: Alyssa Miller

While the University of Tulsa (TU) was preparing for football season, a local brewery was working behind the scenes to craft a new beverage for fans to enjoy as they cheer on the Golden Hurricane.

The Tulsa Golden Lager was locally brewed by TU alumnus and CEO of Marshall Brewing Company, Eric Marshall.

School Spirit You Can Taste

The Tulsa Golden Lager is a German-style light lager. It pours a golden hue and features mild malt sweetness with a clean, crisp finish. Marshall said he crafted it to be the perfect companion for gamedays and to celebrate the TU spirit, community, and tradition. "It is golden in color, which obviously makes sense with the name, too," he continued, "It is not overly hoppy, it is very balanced, smooth, just a nice, easy drinking beer perfect for football season."

Forever a Golden Hurricane

Eric Marshall is a third-generation TU alumnus and longtime season ticket holder. He graduated from the university in 2004 with a degree in International Business and German language. While he was a student at TU, Marshall studied abroad in Germany. "As part of that, I really fell in love with the beer and brewing culture and that is what changed my life to lead me on this path," he said.

When he returned to Tulsa in 2007, Marshall began laying the groundwork for Marshall Brewing Company. The partnership with TU is something he always wanted and this year the timing was finally right.

Locally Brewed and Locally Sold

Cans of Tulsa Golden Lager will be available for purchase on gamedays at H.A. Chapman Stadium, during the official TU tailgate at Chapman Commons, and at other TU sporting events throughout the year.

Fans can also find six-packs of the beverage at retailers in Northeast Oklahoma and order a glass of it at the Marshall Brewing taproom. "This has been a passion project for me because I am so excited to be a TU alum and to be able to finally have the opportunity to brew a TU beer," said Marshall.

The Golden Hurricane will kick off its football season at home against Abilene Christian on Saturday, August 30 at 7 p.m. The full schedule can be found on the team's website.